Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kate Middleton says it was necessary for the Queen’s family to come together

Kate Middleton says it was necessary for the Queen’s family to come together

Articles
Advertisement
Kate Middleton says it was necessary for the Queen’s family to come together

Kate says it was necessary for the Queen’s family to come together

Advertisement
  • Kate and Meghan joined their husbands, William and Harry, outside Windsor Castle to pay tribute to the Queen.
  • Kate was seen speaking to the crowds about how important it is for families to come together during difficult times.
  • The Waleses had always been scheduled to greet well-wishers at Windsor Castle.
Advertisement

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle joined their husbands, Prince William and Prince Harry, outside Windsor Castle to pay tribute to the Queen.

On Saturday, the ‘fab four’ reunited outside the Queen’s residence to read the tributes from her admirers.

Kate was seen speaking to the crowds about how important it is for families to come together during difficult times.

The Telegraph reports, “At one point Kate said to a family that ‘at times like these you’ve got to come together.'”

Adding of the surprise get-together, royal expert and Meghan pal, Omid Scobie shared how William decided to invite Harry to Windsor Castle at the ‘eleventh hour.’

“The Waleses had always been scheduled to greet well-wishers at Windsor Castle, but royal sources say the decision to invite the Sussexes was made in the eleventh hour. It is, without a doubt, a significant moment in the history of the relationship between the two brothers,” tweeted the Finding Freedom author.

Advertisement

Also Read

Kate Middleton & Meghan Markle pays tribute to Queen with Prince William & Prince Harry
Kate Middleton & Meghan Markle pays tribute to Queen with Prince William & Prince Harry

Kate Middleton & Meghan Markle pays tribute to Queen with Prince William...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story