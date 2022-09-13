Kate says it was necessary for the Queen’s family to come together

Kate and Meghan joined their husbands, William and Harry, outside Windsor Castle to pay tribute to the Queen.

Kate was seen speaking to the crowds about how important it is for families to come together during difficult times.

The Waleses had always been scheduled to greet well-wishers at Windsor Castle.

Advertisement

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle joined their husbands, Prince William and Prince Harry, outside Windsor Castle to pay tribute to the Queen.

On Saturday, the ‘fab four’ reunited outside the Queen’s residence to read the tributes from her admirers.

Kate was seen speaking to the crowds about how important it is for families to come together during difficult times.

The Telegraph reports, “At one point Kate said to a family that ‘at times like these you’ve got to come together.'”

Adding of the surprise get-together, royal expert and Meghan pal, Omid Scobie shared how William decided to invite Harry to Windsor Castle at the ‘eleventh hour.’

“The Waleses had always been scheduled to greet well-wishers at Windsor Castle, but royal sources say the decision to invite the Sussexes was made in the eleventh hour. It is, without a doubt, a significant moment in the history of the relationship between the two brothers,” tweeted the Finding Freedom author.

Advertisement

Also Read Kate Middleton & Meghan Markle pays tribute to Queen with Prince William & Prince Harry Kate Middleton & Meghan Markle pays tribute to Queen with Prince William...