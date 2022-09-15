Kate Middleton says their kids making friends at school

Lambrook School started on September 8, the same day Queen Elizabeth died.

George, Charlotte and Louis’ first day of school coincided with her death last week.

Kate Middleton said her three children are settling in nicely at their new school, which started courses on the same day Queen Elizabeth died.

Advertisement

Kate Middleton is concerned about her children.

The new Princess of Wales, 40, joined her husband, Prince William, on a tour of memorials placed in Queen Elizabeth’s honour following the monarch’s death last week. Princess Kate talked to the audience gathering at Sandringham House’s gates about how their three children. Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4 are settling at Lambrook School, where they enrolled as first-time students just a week ago.

Lydia Bailey, who lives close to Heacham, says, “Kate said the children have settled in nicely with their new school and have new friends.”

She says about the late monarch’s legacy, “William said the Queen’s values will continue for time to come.”

On September 7, George, Charlotte, and Louis attended an orientation day at their new school in Windsor with their parents.

Advertisement

Buckingham Palace revealed on September 8, their first day of school, that their great-grandmother “peacefully” died at the age of 96 at her beloved Balmoral Castle in Scotland, after her physicians reported they were “concerned” about her health. Prince William headed north to be with his family, while his mother, Kate, remained in Windsor to care for their children. Also Read Will Kate Middleton prove herself as Princess of Wales like Diana ? Catherine is being compared to her legendary predecessor, William's late mother Diana.... The senior royals have already gone out for ceremonial activities leading up to the Queen’s state funeral on Monday, talking up about what that solemn day would be like in Sandringham. Advertisement “William said he thinks Monday will be hard,” Bex Neeve, 44, from the county of Norfolk, tells PEOPLE. “Kate said it’s been overwhelming and she and William are very grateful for everyone being here. She was emotional. They seemed like they were here to soak up all the love.” Sharon Clouting, her mother, 64, adds, “You can tell William is his mother’s son. He was chatting so easily and very sincere.” Sarah Tomlinson, 51, of neighbouring Kings Lynn, arrived with a friend and the friend’s kid. “My friend’s baby was the first jubilee baby to be born in Kings Lynn and named after Prince Louis,” she tells. “William came over and said how dashing he is in his outfit.” The couple also “showed a genuine interest” in the kid, asking if he slept through the night. Also Read Kate Middleton used “icy stare” to “freeze Meghan out” Kate and Meghan's eye contact sparked a lot of online speculation. Kate... Advertisement