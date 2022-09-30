Kate Middleton speaks up about assisting Prince George

Kate Middleton’s eldest son, Prince George, is learning how to tie his own necktie.

She revealed this on their first official visit to Wales as the new Prince and Princess of Wales.

Kate was seen inquiring about a child’s tie on her first trip to Wales.

Kate Middleton recently disclosed that she is teaching her eldest son, Prince George, how to tie his own necktie for his school uniform.

Kate and William disclosed that nine-year-old George is acquiring this crucial new ability for his school on their first official visit to Wales as the new Prince and Princess of Wales.

At the beginning of this month, Prince George and his siblings Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, enrolled formally at Lambrook school.

Kate was seen inquiring about a child’s tie on her first trip to Wales. The small lad said as much to the Princess.

“Well done, you. I’ve been teaching George because he has got to wear a tie now for school, so I’m having to teach him how to do it,” she said.

“But well done, you’ve done a good job with your tie. Nice to meet you,” she said to the young boy.

In addition, Prince George was spotted on September 19 attending his great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in a tie and navy suit.

