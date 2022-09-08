Kate Middleton to fulfil  “mother duties.” as royals arrives Balmoral

Kate Middleton appears to have remained in her new Windsor home, while the rest of the royal family has arrived in Scotland.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis's mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, brought them up from school while their father.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis’s mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, brought them up from school while their father, Prince William, was visiting Balmoral Castle.

The Cambridge students’ first day at the new Lambrook School, which costs £50,000 a year, was today.

At the mansion in Aberdeen, William is joined by his father, Prince Charles, and his uncles, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

This follows the announcement by Buckingham Palace that the Queen is receiving “medical supervision” at Balmoral. The message goes on to say that the doctors are “concerned” about patients’ health.

