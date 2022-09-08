Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kate Middleton to fulfil  “mother duties” as royals arrives Balmoral

Kate Middleton to fulfil  “mother duties” as royals arrives Balmoral

Articles
Advertisement
Kate Middleton to fulfil  “mother duties” as royals arrives Balmoral

Kate Middleton to fulfil  “mother duties.” as royals arrives Balmoral

Advertisement
  • Kate Middleton appears to have remained in her new Windsor home, while the rest of the royal family has arrived in Scotland.
  • Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’s mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, brought them up from school while their father.

Kate Middleton appears to have remained in her new Windsor home, while the rest of the royal family has arrived in Scotland

Advertisement

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis’s mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, brought them up from school while their father, Prince William, was visiting Balmoral Castle.

The Cambridge students’ first day at the new Lambrook School, which costs £50,000 a year, was today.

At the mansion in Aberdeen, William is joined by his father, Prince Charles, and his uncles, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

This follows the announcement by Buckingham Palace that the Queen is receiving “medical supervision” at Balmoral. The message goes on to say that the doctors are “concerned” about patients’ health.

Also Read

Kate Middleton defies a royal rule in order to satisfy Charlotte
Kate Middleton defies a royal rule in order to satisfy Charlotte

Kate Middleton baked homemade spaghetti for Princess Charlotte's fifth birthday. Royal chef...

Advertisement
Advertisement

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story