Kate Middleton used “icy stare” to “freeze Meghan out”

The topic of conversation has now turned to Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle’s eye contact as they strolled past Windsor Castle.

The newly minted Prince of Wales’ cold gaze towards the former cast member of Suits has sparked a lot of online rumors.

According to Katia Loisal, a body language specialist with local News, Kate destroyed Meghan’s self-assurance with a fleeting glance.

She claimed that, “very unlike the assured Meghan we know, Meghan appeared uncomfortable during this encounter, which is hardly surprising considering the recent criticism she has endured.”

The expert went on to say that during the little time the “Fab Four” were together, the Princess of Wales seemed to be attempting to “shut out” Meghan.

“Many times, Meghan glanced over towards Kate, but the gaze wasn’t returned,” Katie added.

Katie said, “Meghan’s hand tentatively lifted as if to wave but paused midair, rather pausing to arrange her hair, her head and gaze bowed, before looking up and giving a short wave, her arm coming back to rest in front of her body in a half arm barrier.

