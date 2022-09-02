Kate Moss launches her own beauty & lifestyle products Cosmoss

Kate Moss launches her own beauty & lifestyle product Cosmoss.

Kate Moss has started a website offering her own beauty and lifestyle products under the name Cosmoss as the newest celebrity to foray into branded e-commerce.

Moss is a fan of stars like American actress Gwyneth Paltrow, who uses her website Goop to promote wellness items.

Moss embodied the hard-partying, 1990s fashion movement with her chiselled cheekbones, grunge look, and celebrity boyfriends like British singer Pete Doherty and American actor Johnny Depp.

However, Moss stated that she is “not into being out of control anymore” and prefers excursions to the garden centre and meditation to clubbing in a July interview on BBC radio’s “Desert Island Discs.”

According to the reports, 48-year-old Moss spent 2.5 years creating the goods for her new brand.

In “rituals” that “balance body and soul with the natural world and the circadian rhythms,” Moss advises utilizing the goods in combination.

Moss provided testimony in May at Depp’s defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard. Depp was Depp’s ex-boyfriend.

The model claimed that it was incorrect that Depp had ever thrown her down a flight of steps.

