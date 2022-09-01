Kate Moss shares a story about Johnny Depp gift

Kate Moss told a story about a gift from Johnny Depp, who used to be her boyfriend.

In May, Depp's lawyers called Moss as a witness to refute a rumour that the actor abused Moss.

Moss said that Depp had never pushed, kicked, or thrown her down.

During an interview, she was asked what she wore to the CFDA Fashion Awards in 1995.

Kate Moss wore a white John Galliano dress and a necklace that stood out. The Pirates of the Caribbean star, who she dated from 1994 to 1998, gave her the necklace.

“They were the first diamonds I ever owned,” she said, giving more information.

“He pulled them out of the crack of his ***,” the 48-year-old woman said. “We were going out to dinner, and he said, “I’ve got something in my b*”*.”

“‘Can you have a look?’ I was like: ‘What?’ I put my hand down his trousers and I pulled out a diamond necklace. That diamond necklace.”

In May, Depp’s lawyers called Moss as a witness to refute a rumour that the actor abused Moss when they were together in the 1990s. Heard had mentioned this rumour in her testimony. Moss told a virtual audience about the alleged incident at the Goldeneye Resort in Jamaica.

She said that she actually hurt her back when she slid down wet stairs after a rainstorm. When she screamed, Depp, who was already outside, "came running back to help me." She said that he carried her to their room and took her to the hospital. Moss, who had never testified before, said that Depp had never pushed, kicked, or thrown her down.

