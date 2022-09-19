Kate Winslet rushed to the hospital after an accident

Kate Winslet broke her leg while filming historical drama “Lee” in Croatia.

Was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure and will resume filming this week.

Jude Law, Andrea Riseborough, Josh O’Conner, Mario Cotillard, and Ellen Kuras also appear.

Kate Winslet was taken to the hospital after an accident occurred when she was filming the historical drama “Lee” in Croatia.

The performer slipped while filming the lead part in the Kupari village, breaking her leg. According to the publication, she was driven in a black vehicle 15 minutes to the Dubrovnik Hospital.

The 46-year-old actor was sent to the hospital as a precaution to make sure she was okay, according to Winslet’s representatives, who verified this to The Hollywood Reporter. As planned, she will start filming again this week.

“Kate slipped and was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure required by the production,” her team said. “She is fine and will be filming, as planned, this week.”

Since 2015, Winslet has been rumoured to be playing World War II correspondent Lee Miller in the movie Lee. Jude Law, Andrea Riseborough, Josh O’Conner, Mario Cotillard, and Ellen Kuras also appear in the historical drama about the Vogue cover model-turned-photographer.

