Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Katie Price on meeting Queen Elizabeth II: Picture

Katie Price on meeting Queen Elizabeth II: Picture

Articles
Advertisement
Katie Price on meeting Queen Elizabeth II: Picture

Katie Price on meeting Queen Elizabeth II: Picture

Advertisement
  • Katie Price shared a rare picture of herself meeting Queen Elizabeth II in 2007.
  • Reality TV star was enchanted by the late monarch’s aura while shaking hands with her.
  • The mother-of-five was accompanied by her then-husband Peter Andre at the time.
Advertisement

Katie Price shared a rare picture of herself meeting Queen Elizabeth II on social media lately.

On Monday, the reality TV personality re-shared a beautiful moment of late Queen Elizabeth II addressing workers and patients at Moorfields Eye Hospital in London in 2007.

Katie initially shared this shot on her son’s official Instagram, captioning it with heart-shaped emoticons.

On the day of the late monarch’s state burial, the mother-of-five re-posted this picture on her social media account.

In one shot, Katie was enchanted by the late Queen’s aura while shaking hands with her and her now 20-year-old Harvey, who is partially blind, autistic, and has Prader-Willi disease.

Advertisement

On this occasion, Katie was accompanied by her then-husband Peter Andre.

Meanwhile, the model reposted a video initially put on the Royal Family’s Facebook and depicted the Queen throughout the years, as reported.

Also Read

Katie Price reveals she’s in talks to front investigative documentary
Katie Price reveals she’s in talks to front investigative documentary

Katie Price reveals she’s in talks to front investigative documentary. She claimed...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story