Katie Price on meeting Queen Elizabeth II: Picture

Katie Price shared a rare picture of herself meeting Queen Elizabeth II in 2007.

Reality TV star was enchanted by the late monarch’s aura while shaking hands with her.

The mother-of-five was accompanied by her then-husband Peter Andre at the time.

Advertisement

Katie Price shared a rare picture of herself meeting Queen Elizabeth II on social media lately.

On Monday, the reality TV personality re-shared a beautiful moment of late Queen Elizabeth II addressing workers and patients at Moorfields Eye Hospital in London in 2007.

Katie initially shared this shot on her son’s official Instagram, captioning it with heart-shaped emoticons.

On the day of the late monarch’s state burial, the mother-of-five re-posted this picture on her social media account.

In one shot, Katie was enchanted by the late Queen’s aura while shaking hands with her and her now 20-year-old Harvey, who is partially blind, autistic, and has Prader-Willi disease.

Advertisement

On this occasion, Katie was accompanied by her then-husband Peter Andre.

Meanwhile, the model reposted a video initially put on the Royal Family’s Facebook and depicted the Queen throughout the years, as reported.

Also Read Katie Price reveals she’s in talks to front investigative documentary Katie Price reveals she’s in talks to front investigative documentary. She claimed...