Katie Price reveals she’s in talks to front investigative documentary.

She claimed to have reached her lowest point when she was detained and admitted to driving.

The media celebrity said that she was “currently in talks” to develop a program based on the government agency.

Katie Price revealed that she is in talks to present a documentary based on both her and other people’s experiences using social services.

The remarks come ahead of Thursday night’s hour-long airing of Katie Price: Trauma and Me on Channel 4.

The one-off will focus on the ex-glamour model’s issues with her mental health, the circumstances that contributed to her downward spiral, and the actions she is taking to reclaim her life.

Following the altercation on a Sussex road, Price received a 16-week suspended sentence in lieu of a jail sentence.

Harvey, Junior, Princess, Jett, and Bunny are Price’s five children. When asked about her future plans for documentary television, Price said she wanted to look into her interactions with social services.

I think social services are awful, and you read a lot about how social services miss out on things, the woman declared. The system is simply flawed.

Price continued, saying: “I’ve had my eyes opened to a lot,” and adding that the show will be based on how she and other individuals had experienced using social services.

