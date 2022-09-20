Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal hold hands in new PIC from their seaside house

Vicky and Katrina hardly ever appear in photos together.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are pictured holding hands.

The actress shared the photo with a heart.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, the most popular couple in Bollywood, don’t frequently share details from their private lives, but when they do, the images go viral. Vicky and Katrina, who wed in December of last year, hardly ever appear in photos together. In a rare move, Katrina Kaif has just shared a photo of herself and Vicky taking in the lovely view from the balcony of their Mumbai apartment that faces the sea.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are pictured holding hands while outside in the lovely monsoon weather on Katrina Kaif’s Instagram story. The picture’s background features a sky covered in dark grey clouds, an unhindered view of the Arabian Sea, and trees lining the beach. Check it out here. The actress only shared the photo with a heart.

After being married, Vicky and Katrina relocated to their cozy apartment in Juhu, which is located in the same building as Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s. In fact, Anushka congratulated Vicky and Katrina on their marriage and welcomed them to the neighborhood. “Congratulations to both of you, you lovely individuals! I hope you two have a lifetime of understanding, love, and closeness. I’m also relieved that you’re finally married since it means you can move into your home soon and we won’t have to listen to the sounds of construction, she added.

Before getting married in December 2021, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif kept their love quiet for two years. Only the couple’s immediate family and close friends attended their small wedding. Vicky and Katrina’s wedding was only attended by a small group of their professional acquaintances, including Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, and Sharvari Wagh.

