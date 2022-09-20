Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal share couple goals together at their home.

Vicky and Katrina lived in their cozy apartment in Juhu.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, the most popular couple in Bollywood, don’t frequently divulge details from their private lives, but when they do, the images go viral. Vicky and Katrina, who wed in December of last year, seldom ever appear in photos together. In a rare move, Katrina Kaif has just shared a photo of herself and Vicky taking in the lovely view from the balcony of their Mumbai apartment that faces the sea.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are pictured holding hands while outside in the lovely monsoon weather on Katrina Kaif’s Instagram story. The picture’s background features a sky covered in dark grey clouds, an unhindered view of the Arabian Sea, and trees lining the beach. The actress only posted the image with a heart.

After being married, Vicky and Katrina relocated to their cosy apartment in Juhu, which is located in the same building as Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s. In fact, Anushka congratulated Vicky and Katrina on their marriage and welcomed them to the neighbourhood. “Congratulations to both you beautiful people! Wishing you guys a lifetime of togetherness, love and understanding. Also glad you are finally married so that now you can move into your house soon and we can stop hearing construction sounds,” she wrote.

Before getting married in December 2021, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif kept their love quiet for two years. Only the couple’s immediate family and close friends attended their small wedding. The wedding of Vicky and Katrina was only attended by a select group of friends from the industry, including Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, and Sharvari Wagh.

