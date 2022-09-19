Katrina Kaif becomes a photographer for Vijay Sethupathi on sets

On the film Merry Christmas, Katrina Kaif is collaborating with Vijay Sethupathi and director Sriram Raghavan.

Behind-the-scenes images from actor Katrina Kaif’s forthcoming film Merry Christmas have been released. Her current project is a movie that will be released this year. On the film Merry Christmas, Katrina Kaif is collaborating with Vijay Sethupathi and director Sriram Raghavan. Behind the display, Sriram was visible in the photos. She photographed Vijay striking a pose for the camera during a nighttime shoot.

She stuck the sticker “work work work” to one of her photographs. Kaif captioned Vijay’s photo, “Clicked by me.” She tagged Vijay on it. She even shared a night selfie and captioned, “good night” after her pack-up. In which she wore a white top.



Recently, she shared a picture with the film’s team on Instagram along with the announcement. She wrote, “New Beginnings. Back on set with director Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas! I’ve always wanted to work with Sriram Sir. He is a master when it comes to narratives that showcase thrillers and it’s an honour to be directed by him. Super excited to be teaming up with @actorvijaysethupathi for this one produced by @rameshtaurani & @sanjayroutraymatchbox @tips @tipsfilmsofficial @matchboxpix.”

One of the highest-paid performers in Bollywood, Katrina Kaif has received numerous honors for her work in movies. With romantic comedies like Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and Namastey London in 2005 and 2007, respectively, she established herself in the Hindi film business.

In December 2021, Katrina and Vicky Kaushal got married. For their first-ever collaborative venture, the pair has partnered with Cleartrip. A few weeks after Vicky and Sidharth Malhotra appeared on Koffee With Karan season 7 together, Katrina joined her Phone Bhoot co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter on the show. Katrina is getting ready to promote her new movie. In addition, she is set to star with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa.

In 2022, Vijay Sethupathi has already had four films released. He worked alongside Nayanthara in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, his second movie of the year after Kadaisi Vivasayi. After that, he appeared as the antagonist in the Vikram movie, which also starred Fahadh Faasil and Kamal Haasan. Maamanithan, his most recent work, is his.