Katrina Kaif dances with students and teachers at mom’s school

  • Actress Katrina Kaif visited Mountain View School in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, and stunned the students.
  • Social internet is already flooded with videos of Katrina interacting with students, dancing with them, and even giving them high fives.
  • The “most wholesome thing” on the internet, according to fans.
Actress Katrina Kaif visited Mountain View School in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, and stunned the pupils. Social internet is already flooded with videos of Katrina interacting with students, dancing with them, and even giving them high fives. The “most wholesome thing” on the internet, according to fans.

In the videos, Katrina was seen without makeup and donning a straightforward floral kurti. She can be seen in one video attempting to mimic the students’ dance moves to the song Arabic Kuthu. She can be seen dancing on a stage with a group of people who resemble members of the school personnel in another video. Throughout the occasion, she also met several of her followers, waved at students, and gave them high fives.

She is more Baby than the infants themselves, an admirer said in response to the videos. Another admirer chimed in, “Wins heart every time.” She’s going to be a fantastic mother, said another. Katrina’s mother Suzanne, who works as a teacher at Mountain View School, is affiliated with it. It belongs to Relief Project India, which helps disadvantaged children.

With Vijay Sethupathi, Katrina is now filing for Merry Christmas. She had previously posted a sneak peek at their movie shoot on social media as she took on the role of photographer for him. Next up for Katrina is the November 4 release of the horror-comedy Phone Bhoot. Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi also play major parts in the movie.

In addition to this, Katrina is working on a number of other projects. For Tiger 3, she will work with Salman Khan once more. She also appears in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa, the actor’s return to directing, alongside Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. She also has the superhero action movie by Ali Abbas Zafar. In Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, opposite Akshay Kumar, Katrina was most recently spotted.

