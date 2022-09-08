Katrina Kaif defines her bond with Alia Bhatt and Anushka Sharma

Katrina Kaif attended Koffee With Karan to promote her upcoming film.

Recently, Bollywood star Katrina Kaif attended Koffee With Karan. The actress discussed her relationship with Anushka Sharma and Alia Bhatt during the rapid-fire round.

Karan Johar asked in the Rapid Fire round, “The female actor you think you connect more with – Alia or Anushka?” Katrina said, “For a fun evening, hanging out for a coffee chat or something on many levels – Alia. But if I want to talk to someone about some other side, like a little bit more serious things, meditation, spiritualty, then I would say Anushka.”

Karan Johar then added, “Anushka and Virat are also your neighbours,” Katrina said, “Yes, they live in the same building.” He then asked her, “Are you having a fun time with your neigbours,” She said, “Yes.” “Good neigbhours to have,” said Karan Johar.

Anushka Sharma wished Vicky and Katrina luck on their wedding day and disclosed that the two of them will both be the newlywed’s neighbours. Her greeting card messaged on Instagram read, “Congratulations to both of you beautiful people! Wishing you guys a lifetime of togetherness, love and understanding. Also glad you are finally married so that now you can move into your house soon and we can stop hearing construction sounds.”

In terms of work, Katrina and Anushka collaborated on the films Zero and Jab Tak Hai Jaan. In Jee Le Zaraa, which also stars Priyanka Chopra, she will be collaborating with Alia Bhatt for the first time.