Katrina Kaif discusses her love affair with Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif appeared on the tenth episode of Karan Johar’s Koffee Alongside Karan Season 7 with her Phone Bhoot co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. This is the first trio of the season. The three ratchet up the heat during the program as they discuss bromance, love interests, and the notion of suhaag raat. The trio catches hearts and laughter with panache, chronicling joy with a side dose of charm. Katrina also revealed details about her friendship with Vicky Kaushal and how their love story unfolded over the program.

Karan commented on Vicky and Kat’s connection, saying, “how did it happen because this sofa actually manifested it, you said it, I would look beautiful with Vicky Kaushal.” “Yeah, I remember saying this, I said well, I don’t know about attractive, but I said I believe I would look nice with Vicky, then I also mentioned since he is tall,” Katrina recalled. “And when I showed it to Vicky, he gave us a meme, he just fell flat,” Karan said. It was incredible, but how did this story unfold?”

The performer described her connection as “unexpected and out of the blue,” adding, “It truly was in my destiny and it was genuinely meant to be.” There were so many coincidences that it all felt surreal at times.” According to the actor, the first person she told about her crush on Vicky Kaushal was director Zoya Akhtar, at whose party they met.

Vicky, who participated on Koffee With Karan this season with Sidharth Malhotra, had similar sentiments a few weeks ago. Vicky said on the show that he acted out the connection, saying, “In fact, what occurred in the past season of this couch, it was truly my time to know that she knows about me.” I had no idea she was aware of my existence.”

