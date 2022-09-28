Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Katrina Kaif laughs as Sunny Kaushal takes her blessings

Katrina Kaif laughs as Sunny Kaushal takes her blessings

Articles
Advertisement
Katrina Kaif laughs as Sunny Kaushal takes her blessings

Katrina Kaif laughs as Sunny Kaushal takes her blessings

Advertisement
  • Katrina Kaif wished her brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal a happy birthday on Instagram.
  • She shared an image of the actor making jokes and asking for her blessing.
  • The photo appears to have been taken at the couple’s wedding in Rajasthan, India.
Advertisement

Katrina Kaif posted an unreleased photo from her wedding festivities to wish her brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal a happy birthday.

On Wednesday, actress Katrina Kaif sent an unreleased photo from her wedding festivities to actor Sunny Kaushal as a birthday greeting.

On Instagram, Katrina shared a picture of Sunny making jokes and asking for her blessing. Vicky Kaushal, who was standing close by, maintained one hand on Sunny’s back while supporting Katrina with the other. They were all seen laughing in the unposed picture.

Also Read

Jiah Khan’s mother trying to delay trial by claiming it was murder case
Jiah Khan’s mother trying to delay trial by claiming it was murder case

The CBI's investigation into the matter was fair and impartial, the court...

In the picture, Katrina was draped in a pink dupatta and donned an orange ethnic attire. Sunny Kaushal was wearing a black attire, while Vicky was wearing a yellow and white ensemble. Vicky and Katrina both wore white garlands around their necks.

The image appears to have been taken at the Six Sense Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, the site of Katrina and Vicky’s wedding. The image showed a number of people in the backdrop.

Advertisement

Sharing the picture, Katrina wrote, “Jeete raho, khush raho (Live long, be happy) (cake and smiling emojis).” Reacting to the post, actor Mini Mathur commented, “hahahah lovvvvvve.” Actor Angira Dhar wrote, “Hahahah laaaaaav this!”

On Instagram, Katrina shared a picture of Sunny making jokes and asking for her blessing.

In a simple wedding ceremony in Rajasthan, the pair exchanged wedding vows in December 2021. Although they never acknowledged their romance in front of others, the couple dated for about two years before getting married.

Fans can next catch Katrina in the November 4 release of the horror comedy Phone Bhoot, which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.

Also Read

Aamir Khan to start shooting for Campeones remake from January 2023
Aamir Khan to start shooting for Campeones remake from January 2023

Aamir Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha co-starring Kareena Kapoor...

Advertisement

Along with Vijay Sethupathi, she also appears in the film Merry Christmas. Additionally, she will appear in Tiger 3, a Salman Khan film set for release on April 23, 2023.

In Govinda Naam Mera, Vicky will appear with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. He will also appear in Laxman Utekar’s untitled upcoming film starring Sara Ali Khan.

Along with these two, he has Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh-costarring films by Anand Tiwari, Triptii Dimri, and Meghna Gulzar, Sam Bahadur, in development. A biopic about Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw is titled Sam Bahadur.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Anne Heche’s son announces launch of her posthumous book
Anne Heche’s son announces launch of her posthumous book
Lisa Vanderpump tweet
Lisa Vanderpump tweet "Ding Dong" after Lisa Rinna exit from RHOBH
Meghan Markle asked 'clarity and guidance' at late Princess Diana's grave: Harry
Meghan Markle asked 'clarity and guidance' at late Princess Diana's grave: Harry
Prince Harry says mother Diana would be saddened by his broken relationship with William
Prince Harry says mother Diana would be saddened by his broken relationship with William
Prince Harry thought Princess Diana had faked her death
Prince Harry thought Princess Diana had faked her death
Prince Harry claims that King Charles disliked Meghan's popularity
Prince Harry claims that King Charles disliked Meghan's popularity
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story