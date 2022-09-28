Katrina Kaif laughs as Sunny Kaushal takes her blessings

Katrina Kaif wished her brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal a happy birthday on Instagram.

She shared an image of the actor making jokes and asking for her blessing.

The photo appears to have been taken at the couple’s wedding in Rajasthan, India.

Katrina Kaif posted an unreleased photo from her wedding festivities to wish her brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal a happy birthday.

On Wednesday, actress Katrina Kaif sent an unreleased photo from her wedding festivities to actor Sunny Kaushal as a birthday greeting.

On Instagram, Katrina shared a picture of Sunny making jokes and asking for her blessing. Vicky Kaushal, who was standing close by, maintained one hand on Sunny’s back while supporting Katrina with the other. They were all seen laughing in the unposed picture.

In the picture, Katrina was draped in a pink dupatta and donned an orange ethnic attire. Sunny Kaushal was wearing a black attire, while Vicky was wearing a yellow and white ensemble. Vicky and Katrina both wore white garlands around their necks.

The image appears to have been taken at the Six Sense Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, the site of Katrina and Vicky’s wedding. The image showed a number of people in the backdrop.

Sharing the picture, Katrina wrote, “Jeete raho, khush raho (Live long, be happy) (cake and smiling emojis).” Reacting to the post, actor Mini Mathur commented, “hahahah lovvvvvve.” Actor Angira Dhar wrote, “Hahahah laaaaaav this!”

In a simple wedding ceremony in Rajasthan, the pair exchanged wedding vows in December 2021. Although they never acknowledged their romance in front of others, the couple dated for about two years before getting married.

Fans can next catch Katrina in the November 4 release of the horror comedy Phone Bhoot, which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.

Along with Vijay Sethupathi, she also appears in the film Merry Christmas. Additionally, she will appear in Tiger 3, a Salman Khan film set for release on April 23, 2023.

In Govinda Naam Mera, Vicky will appear with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. He will also appear in Laxman Utekar’s untitled upcoming film starring Sara Ali Khan.

Along with these two, he has Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh-costarring films by Anand Tiwari, Triptii Dimri, and Meghna Gulzar, Sam Bahadur, in development. A biopic about Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw is titled Sam Bahadur.