Katrina Kaif makes for the ultimate glam queen in new video

Articles
One of the most adored Bollywood actresses is Katrina Kaif. She debuted in 2003 with the release of Boom, and in the roughly 20 years since then, she has gone a long way. In the industry, Katrina has effectively carved out a space for herself and consistently outperformed herself on the big screen. She has a huge fan base, and the images and videos she shares on social media frequently leave her followers dumbfounded.

Recently, Katrina released a video from her session on her Instagram page, further beautifying our Thursday. With her amazing appearance, she can be seen turning up the heat in the room while donning a red corduroy dress. While posing for the photos, Katrina left her hair open and nicely done in gentle waves. The actress overdid it on the cosmetics for her glam. “Something amazing coming soon,” Katrina said in the post’s title after sharing the video.

 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Due to their recent work together on a movie, Katrina and her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal, rose to the top of the trend list. However, it was for a commercial and not for a movie.

In the meanwhile, Katrina has a tonne of projects scheduled for the future. She will soon appear in the Gurmmeet Singh-directed film Phone Bhoot alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The movie is scheduled to premiere on November 4, 2022.

Following that, she has Merry Christmas, a film by South actor Vijay Sethupathi and director Sriram Raghavan of the Andhadhun series.

Also Read

Katrina Kaif defines her bond with Alia Bhatt and Anushka Sharma
Katrina Kaif defines her bond with Alia Bhatt and Anushka Sharma

Katrina Kaif attended Koffee With Karan to promote her upcoming film. The...

