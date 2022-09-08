Katrina Kaif recalls Vicky’s most adorable thing for her birthday

In the most recent episode of Koffee With Karan, the actress discussed the cutest thing Vicky ever did for her.

Katrina recalled Vicky performing a 45-minute concert for her on her birthday.

During which he danced to all of her songs.

Advertisement

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, who dated for a while, are now blissfully wed. They are major couple goals and frequently post happy pictures and experiences to their Instagram accounts. In the most recent episode of Koffee With Karan, the actress discussed her relationship with Vicky and the cutest thing Vicky ever did for her.

Also Read Katrina Kaif reveals why she felt Vicky Kaushal is perfect In a recent episode of Koffee With Karan S7, Katrina Kaif and...

Katrina recalled Vicky performing a 45-minute concert for her on her birthday, during which he danced to all of her songs. “On my birthday, I was just coming out of being very unwell, had had a very tough time with Covid. And he could sense that, yeah, I was having a good time but at some point, he just turned the switch and I just saw the switch and he literally did a 45-minute concert of every single song of mine. And danced the entire song. He did it. He danced the entire song”.

She added, “What happened was everyone kind of sat down. There was a group of like 17-18 of us. Everyone sat down and stopped dancing. And we were like, ‘how does he know every single thing?’ It wasn’t like the perfect step. But he got the vibe of the song and danced it through. But the reason behind it was to make me laugh and that’s what happened”.

Also Read Katrina Kaif thinks there can be “suhagdin” in Koffee With Karan 7 Katrina Kaif will be gracing the upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan...

Advertisement

On December 9, Vicky and Katrina were wed in Rajasthan. Their close friends and family attended their private wedding ceremony.