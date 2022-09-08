Katrina Kaif recalls Vicky’s most adorable thing for her birthday

Katrina Kaif reveals why she felt Vicky Kaushal is perfect
In a recent episode of Koffee With Karan S7, Katrina Kaif and...
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, who dated for a while, are now blissfully wed. They are major couple goals and frequently post happy pictures and experiences to their Instagram accounts. In the most recent episode of Koffee With Karan, the actress discussed her relationship with Vicky and the cutest thing Vicky ever did for her.
She added, “What happened was everyone kind of sat down. There was a group of like 17-18 of us. Everyone sat down and stopped dancing. And we were like, ‘how does he know every single thing?’ It wasn’t like the perfect step. But he got the vibe of the song and danced it through. But the reason behind it was to make me laugh and that’s what happened”.
