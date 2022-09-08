Katrina Kaif reveals why she felt Vicky Kaushal is perfect

In a recent episode of Koffee With Karan S7, Katrina Kaif and her Phone Bhoot co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter made a return to the “Koffee Couch,” as they graced the show.

From Katrina discussing her wedding to Vicky Kaushal, to Ishaan Khatter discussing his reported breakup with Ananya Panday, to Siddhant Chaturvedi discussing the highly-publicized nepotism controversy.

Sebastian Laurent Michel, the brother of Katrina Kaif, and Ileana D’Cruz were revealed to be dating by KJo throughout the show.

Katrina Kaif was all praise of her husband Vicky Kaushal and told to Karan, what about Vicky Kaushal convinced her to marry him. The Baar Baar Dekho actress said, “The most important thing that happened is the way Vicky is with his family – Sunny, his mom and his dad, it’s so incredible.”

She talked about how dictating Vicky was in the beginning of their relationship, but how it never bothered her because she always had the thought that if he treats his family with this level of respect, loyalty, and importance, he will treat her family with the same level of respect, loyalty, and importance when they get married.

She continued, “His principles and values are so strong, and that to me was overwhelming. This is not my first relationship. So by that time, you know what are the important things. The important things are not necessarily the frills and the fun but it’s what’s going to take you through in the long run.”