Katrina Kaif watched 100 hours of news to prepare for her role

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is famous. Katrina has established herself as a big Hollywood celebrity. Kat, who just married Vicky Kaushal, is active on social media and regularly posts steamy photos. Few can compete with the 39-year-old actress’s radiant complexion and dewy beauty. Katrina is a diligent actor, however. Katrina spends hours practising dance steps and character traits.

When the actress was getting ready for her role in Jagga Jasoos, she did everything she could to get ready. A person who worked on the movie told a tabloid, “Kat plays a journalist, and for a few months, she had been living the role. She always knew that this character would need a lot of work, and she wanted to make sure she had the right mannerisms.” The actress had also talked to a number of well-known journalists in order to learn how they act and do their jobs. She even watched “100 hours of footage on the video-streaming site YouTube” to find out more about how journalists live.

Also, the source said, “She would watch footage of journalists working on stories from behind the camera. She also watched a few well-known movies and read books to learn what kinds of questions interviewers ask.”

When a tabloid asked Katrina how much work went into her role, she said, “Being an actor is great because I get to play different roles. Each character has its own graph and needs to be prepared in some way, which is both fun and hard.”

Anurag Basu is in charge of directing Jagga Jasoos, which also has Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role.

Katrina is working on the horror-comedy Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The movie opens on November 4, 2022. She has Merry Christmas, Tiger 3, and Jee Le Zaraa.

Also Read

Katrina Kaif visits her mother’s school in Madurai and dances on “Arabic Kuthu”
Katrina Kaif visits her mother’s school in Madurai and dances on “Arabic Kuthu”

The actress Katrina Kaif recently paid a visit to Mountain View School...

