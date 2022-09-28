Katy Perry and Kesha criticized over Jeffrey Dahmer lyrics

Katy Perry and Kesha faced intense criticism for lyrics.

After the Netflix series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story was released, international pop stars Katy Perry and Kesha faced intense criticism for lyrics that alluded to notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.

In a flurry of tweets, members on the social media platform called out Perry’s 2013 song Dark Horse and Kesha’s 2010 song Cannibal for bringing up the renowned murderer.

She eats your heart out like Jeffrey Dahmer is a line from the song Dark Horse that still makes me angry, so I always have to tell my daughter to change the channel. To the relatives of the victims, that is so disrespectful. While watching Netflix, I hope others would think of them. I’m sorry for their losses,’ a Twitter user wrote.

A different Twitter user urged Katy to retract the “vile” and “awful” line.

Why hasn’t Katy Perry been criticized for letting such a repulsive and horrible phrase to be in one of her hit songs? Jeffrey was a prominent serial killer, and Katy made the decision to romanticize his evil deeds. In fact, I have the stomach flu. She must offer an apology.

Juicy J received criticism for performing the song’s lyrics as well.

Another person commented, “Knowing the depths of what Jeffrey Dahmer did, juicy j wrong for what he said in that katy perry song.”

In the 13 years between 1978 and 1991, Dahmer also known as the Milwaukee Cannibal wreaked havoc around the Wisconsin metropolis, killing 16 boys, teenagers, and men.

A brand-new 10-part Netflix series called Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which debuted on September 21 and stars Evan Peters, Niecy Nash, Molly Ringwald, and Richard Jenkins, is now telling the story of his heinous atrocities.

