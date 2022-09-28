Kaya’s custody was never up for dispute, Hayden Panettiere

Hayden Panettiere discussed the painful experience of having to transfer custody of her daughter Kaya.

Actress was questioned by host Jada Pinkett Smith about what people don’t understand about her in the program.

Kaya moved in with her father, boxer Wladimir Klitschko in Ukraine.

Advertisement

Hayden Panettiere discussed the painful experience of having to transfer custody of her daughter Kaya, who was seven years old, to her ex-partner Wladimir Klitschko.

The Heroes actress was questioned by host Jada Pinkett Smith about what people don’t understand about her in the program. In response, Panettiere said that she had been called a “bad mother” by others.

She described it as “the notion that I’m a person who would simply easily toss out her child, give my child away.” “The remarks or assumptions that people made about my relationship with my kid were just so… heart-breaking.”

As I was moving through the airport, I noticed a magazine cover that read, “Why Hayden chose to give up her daughter.” This has been so inaccurately represented, I thought. “How dare you, you’re a terrible mother, I could never do that to my child,” are common responses from bystanders. Therefore, it was difficult, and I had a hard time talking about it at first.

The celebrity continued by saying that because there was no conversation, the way the incident was handled was also quite unpleasant.

It wasn’t initially because there wasn’t a conversation. If [Klitschko] had approached me and said, “I think because of where you’re at right now and your struggles that you’re having it would be good for her to be over here with me for a while,” I likely would have responded, “Okay that makes sense, I get it, I’ll come there to visit and stuff like that” if we had had enough of a conversation.

Advertisement

It was quite upsetting because of the way it was handled, she continued. In my opinion, signing those documents was the hardest and most heartbreaking thing I have ever, ever had to do.

Kaya moved in with her father, boxer Wladimir Klitschko, in Ukraine the year after Panettiere stated she was seeking treatment for issues relating to her postpartum depression. Magazine said that Klitschko and Panettiere had parted up that year.

Also Read Hayden Panettiere speaks up about her violent relationship with ex Brian Hickerson Hayden Panettiere recently opened up about her traumatic four-year relationship with ex...