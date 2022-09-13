Kenan Thompson pokes fun at DiCaprio’s infamous dating history

Kenan Thompson made a jibe at Leonardo DiCaprio’s dating history at the Emmys.

After Kenan’s joke, the audience cackled loudly

Kenan wished Zendaya a happy birthday and told her she was too old to date Leonardo Dicaprio then the actress was seen hiding her face in her hands.

Advertisement

American comedian Kenan Thompson recently took a jibe at Leonardo DiCaprio’s notorious dating history at Emmy Awards 2022 on September 12.

The Saturday Night Live actor, who also served as the Emmys host this year, started off his performance with a dance-themed monologue before cracking a few unobjectionable jokes at the ceremony.

Shortly after, Kenan could not help but make a subtle joke about the Titanic actor by referencing Zendaya, an Emmy winner, and her age.

Comedian started off saying, “Zendaya is here from Euphoria, hello Zendaya.”

He then told the audience inside Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theatre that the Dune actress turned 26 last week.

“Happy birthday, happy birthday,” he wished her, adding, “26 is a weird age in Hollywood, you are young enough to play a high school student but too old to date Leonardo.”

Advertisement

After Kenan’s joke, the audience cackled loudly, and the actress was seen hiding her face in her hands in shame.

For those who are unaware, the Revenant actor has a reputation for dating women up until a certain age. Leonardo ended his four-year relationship with Camila Morrone, 25, last month.

Also Read 74th Emmy awards nominations for 2022 74th Emmy awards nominations for 2022 Nominees are claiming a record volume...