Kendall Jenner and her beau Devin Booker, recent romantic pics

Kendall Jenner and her lover Devin Booker just can’t keep their hands off one another after they ventured out to watch the US Open Men’s Finals tennis match in New York.

On Sunday, the couple seemed, by all accounts, to be feeling great as they dressed nonchalantly for the expected occasion and at a certain point, the truth star was seen resting in the arms of her lover.

To take note of, the two lovebirds as of late parted recently between June, yet immediately revived their relationship last month in August.

The Staying aware of The Kardashians alum kept her look slick and exquisite as she went to the tennis match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

She settled on a cream-shaded silk dress that was contained a profound Slipover and tumbled down towards her lower legs and looked crushing as could be.

The excellence was all grins as she sat intently close to Devin as they watched the game feeling great.

In the mean time, her lover, who is known for playing with the NBA group, the Phoenix Suns, picked solace for their relaxed date. Devin wore a plain white Shirt and added an orange, long-sleeved coat on top.

It appeared to be that the stars couldn’t remain separated for a really long time, and were seen draping out together in July at the Hamptons.

Last month in August, an insider affirmed to Us Week by week that Kendall and Devin have revived their relationship.

‘Kendall and Devin are 100% back together,’ the source near the two expressed, adding ‘They parted ways yet are back to a decent spot and are truly content with one another.’

