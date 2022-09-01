Advertisement
Kendall Jenner sets internet on fire as she wears raunchy bodysuit

Kendall Jenner

  • The 26-year-old model modeled a baby pink bodysuit for Jimmy Choo this week.
  • The reality star showed off her enviably long legs and tiny waist to perfection.
  • Kendall’s campaign will run internationally from September 1 – October 1.
During a picture shoot this week, supermodel Kendall Jenner caused a stir by flashing her long legs while wearing a raunchy bodysuit.

The 26-year-old model for Jimmy Choo looked stunning in a number of eye-catching pictures. The brunette beauty model slid into a baby pink satin bodysuit that showed off her enviably long legs and tiny waist to perfection.

Modeling her hot pink boots and matching handbag, the reality star smoldered at the camera.

Kendall can be seen in one of the images sporting an oversized black jacket and hot pants. Another eye-catching image showed the fashionista wearing a semi-transparent black bodysuit with thigh-high leather boots and a little silver bag.

Kendall Jenner sends temperatures soaring as she appears in revealing bodysuit

In a tight black catsuit, Kylie Jenner’s sister also accentuated her small waist and worked her angles, while a pair of gold stiletto pumps added a pop of colour. Beginning on September 1, Kendall’s Jimmy Choo campaign will run internationally.

