Kendall Jenner: ‘There’s so many false narratives about my family’

Kendall Jenner believes that the public has an incorrect perception of her.

She admits to being “extremely overworked” in her early twenties.

The reality TV star opted to prioritise her own well-being.

Advertisement

Kendall Jenner rose to global fame on the reality TV show ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians,’ but she believes the public has an incorrect perception of them.

She stated: “There’s so many false narratives (about us). So many people think they have you figured out when they don’t even know the half of it.”

“It can feel really unfair because that is not who I am. That can really get to me sometimes and that really sucks. But then looking at myself in the mirror and being like, ‘I know who I am, so why does anything else matter?”

“Everything else is just noise.”

She admits to being “extremely overworked” in her early twenties and said that taking a step back has done “wonders” for her.

She said to the media, “The things that I accomplished, even my job, at one point when I was younger, I decided I wanted to be a model. I didn’t stop until I was 24, then I was like, ‘Okay I think I need to take it back a notch.'”

Advertisement

“There was a core five years where I was extremely overworked, not my happiest, and I felt like I was saying yes to everything because I felt really grateful to be in the position I was in.”

Kendall ultimately opted to prioritise her own well-being.

She acknowledges that her new approach has changed her life.

She further explained, “I just wasn’t happy anymore so I had to set those boundaries for myself.”

“I need to start saying no when I can and start prioritising me and my well-being. It has done wonders to me.”

Also Read Kendall Jenner has expressed interest in getting married to Devin Booker Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner have been expressing interest in getting married....