Kevin Federline embarrassed on Britney Spears conservatorship

Kevin Federline talked about Britney Spears conservatorship.

The singer and former backup dancer said he still feels horrible for her.

Federline discussed his brief relationship with Spears.

Kevin Federline said that his boys prevented him from participating in Britney Spears’ conservatorship, but he insisted that he “still feels” horrible for the singer.

K-Fed is back with yet another explosive broadcast interview with 60 Minutes Australia in response to the criticism he received after his interview.

“I felt terrible for her. I genuinely was, “the singer and former backup dancer seems to refer to the Toxic hitmaker’s conservatorship in the teaser of his upcoming tell all interview.

After a 13-year battle, the pop diva was freed from the legal restraint, and he continued, “I still feel awful for her.”

The boys, I had to be concerned for them. Federline discussed the conservatorship while talking about his sons, Sean and Jayden, whom he shares with Spears.

The boys of the previous couple, who assert that it is their decision not to meet their mother, “really haven’t seen her in months,” he said.

Federline also discussed his brief relationship with Spears, calling it “wonderful until it wasn’t.”

This will be Federline’s second interview in recent months in which he will talk about his ex-wife, her conservatorship, and her interactions with their sons.

Spears and Federline wed in 2004, the same year they first met. But things did not work out, and in 2007 they broke up.

A year later, Spears was placed under a 13-year conservatorship and engaged in a 50/50 joint custody arrangement with Federline.

