Kevin Hart supports Will Smith, a “legend,” for Oscars controversy

Kevin Hart defended Will Smith over the Oscars controversy.

The comedian said that the actor should be given time to recover.

Hart also said that Smith is the reason why more African Americans are attached to film projects.

Kevin Hart suggested that the actor be allowed some time to heal, in praising Will Smith and defending him in the wake of the Oscars scandal.

In addition, the comedian said that the King Richard actress was the one who gave performers a stage in the face of persistent racial prejudice in Hollywood.

The Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star was asked to pick between rapper Ice Cube and Smith during an appearance on Drink Champs.

Hart said: “Dark times deserve (expletive) great light. I’m not going to s**t on my brother,” “They both are my brothers, but I’m not going to take time to s**t on them.”

He added: “I’mma say Will Smith, and here’s why: Will Smith is a (expletive)– he’s not only a legend, he’s not only a GOAT… [he] is the reason why the idea of African Americans attached to global IP is normal.”

Hart noted: “Studios took the gamble on more leads of color because of the work that Will Smith, Denzel were doing in the beginning, right? You need the faces that are giving the universal return.

“So I’m not gonna s**t on Will and act like he hasn’t been, and wasn’t, that guy,” “And people make mistakes, and from mistakes they should be allowed time to (expletive) recover.”

According to Hart, the Oscars incident is now “no longer the world’s problem, it’s Will and Chris’ problem. Let them deal with that.”

He continued, “The world should step out of it and let them recover.”

For the uninitiated, during the illustrious award ceremony, Smith smacked Rock on the stage for making fun of his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

