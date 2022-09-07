Kevin Hart to return to work with action-comedy series ‘Die Hart’

Kevin Hart has resumed production on his TV show Die Hart.

Kevin Hart, an American comedian and actor, has resumed production on his TV show Die Hart.

After opening his first physical location, Hart House in Los Angeles, the Jumanji actor was recently seen filming scenes for his next Roku Channel series in Atlanta on Tuesday.

Although he hadn’t yet been spotted with any co-stars, the actor could be seen on the set between takes checking his phone.

On Tuesday, Hart was spotted moving over the set while donning a black shirt underneath a light tan jacket.

Early in June 2021, The Roku Channel revealed that Die Hart would return for a second season, which would be titled Die Harter.

A record amount of households watched the premiere of the first season on The Roku Channel, which prompted the swift renewal.

While Hart is likely returning, no other cast has been announced, with Hart also returning to executive produce.

Executive producers include Tripper Clancy, Candice Wilson, Bryan Smiley, and Thai Randolph.

The second season will be directed by Eric Appel, who was responsible for all 10 of the first season’s episodes.

