Khaby Lame earns millions per post on TikTok, see details

Khaby Lame is a 22-year-old Senegalese YouTuber and content producer.

He is well known for posting videos of himself using simple manoeuvres to get out of difficult situations.

Khaby’s manager says he is on track to make $10 million this year.

Advertisement

You may have seen reels from Senegalese YouTuber and content producer Khabane Lame, also known as Khaby Lame, a lot when scrolling through social media.

He is a well-known figure on the internet for posting videos of himself using simple manoeuvres to get out of difficult situations. Khaby’s manager, Alessandro Riggio, stated in an exclusive interview with Fortune that the 22-year-old is on track to make $10 million this year because to TikTok popularity and subsequent sponsorship deals.

He is well known for the “Khaby move.” It’s interesting to note that the 22-year-old content creator has 200 million social media fans. Khaby has made national and international news.

Additionally, Hugo Boss just paid Khaby $450,000 to walk the runway during their Milan Fashion Week event.

A clip of the walk was requested to be uploaded to his TikTok account.

He received $750,000 from a significant Hollywood studio for one TikTok video, according to The Fortune.

Advertisement

The Independent quotes Khaby’s manager as saying that he is not financially driven.

“He was poor, and he doesn’t know how much he has in the bank. He doesn’t care about.., “Righetti said.

Khaby himself though intervened and said, “I like making people laugh. I love my family. I love my company.”

Khaby previously made news when he was eventually captured on tape speaking.

This occurred when content maker Nas Daily interviewed the most popular TikTok user who lives in Chivasso, Italy.

In the video, it was made clear that Khaby and his family left Senegal for Italy in search of a better life. Khaby worked as a factory worker before he became famous all over the world.

Advertisement

Khaby responded that his videos are “simple and easy” when Nas asked what makes them distinctive during the interview.

Additionally, Binance, a cryptocurrency exchange, appointed Khaby as their worldwide brand ambassador. According to the agreement, Khaby will seek to promote Web3 acceptance and awareness.

In the meantime, Khaby’s name will be added to a non-fungible token (NFT) collection by the top blockchain ecosystem in the world.

Also Read Viral TikToker Khaby Lame changed his citizenship Khaby Lame is regarded as the most viewed user on the Chinese-owned...