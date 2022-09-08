Khalil ur Rehman once again making rounds with controversary

Earlier, Khalil ur Rehman had received a lot of criticism on social media because of his controversy on “Mera Jism Meri Marzi”. Meanwhile, he was enjoying the fame of Mere Pass Tum Ho, his best-known drama, which soared to success and contributed to the author’s notoriety.

The bad news is that Khalil ur Rehman can be heard asking a female why she hasn’t arrived to meet him in a recent tape that has gone viral on social media.

In answer, the woman responds, “My husband told me I have to go with you.” She said, “I am sitting fully prepared and I am sending you my image.” Khalil responded by saying, “If I didn’t understand your compulsions, then who would?” I would have accepted your words, he countered.

He continued, “Why are you talking about nonsense? You would have informed me this by messaging me.”

The woman can be heard saying, “I’m mad at my husband,” to the author in the following segment of the audio call. He hears the woman tell him repeatedly, “I’m sending you my ready image.” I told you in the night that my spouse is like this, the woman said to the writer. The woman became upset and informed her husband, “I’m not leaving now.” The woman said, “I previously messaged you because if my husband had come along, that’s why.”

“I was very excited to meet you,” the woman said before ending the call. And along with that she said that I am also sending you my complete picture to which Khalilur Rehman Qamar said yes send it I want to see you. Before ending the call, Qamar told the woman that when you have no problem and you are free of her mind, then we will meet us.