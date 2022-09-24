Khalil ur Rehman Qamar denies rumours that he collaborated with Shaan Shahid and Sarmad Khoosat.

Meray Paas Tum Ho actor denied any involvement in any project with the Waar actor and Kamli director.

The premiere of Shaan’s next movie Zarrar is scheduled for November 25.

Famous Pakistani author Khalil ur Rehman Qamar has clarified the rumours that he, actor Shaan Shahid, and filmmaker Sarmad Khoosat will collaborate on a forthcoming untitled movie.

In response to the rapidly spreading viral news, the Meray Paas Tum Ho actor denied any involvement in any project with the Waar actor and Kamli director.

The London Nahi Jaunga writer stated in his tweet, “I have just seen a rumour news from some u tube channel telling I m joining with shan and sarmad khosat for a film project ‘ no it’s not true.”

it’s not true — Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar (@KrqOfficial) September 23, 2022

The premiere of Shaan’s next movie Zarrar is scheduled for November 25 after a number of delays.

When they were released earlier this year, Khalil ur Rehman’s London Nai Jaunga and Khoosat’s Kamli broke box office records.

