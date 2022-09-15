One of Pakistan’s most popular drama writers is Khalil ur Rehman Qamar.

One of Pakistan’s most popular drama writers is Khalil ur Rehman Qamar. Whether it is a drama or a feature, the project gets a lot of buzz because of his name. With Sadqay Tumharay, Mere Paas Tum Ho, Punjab Nahi Jaongi, and most recently London Nahin Jaunga, he has been consistently delivering hits that have shattered numerous box office records in Pakistan. He is also renowned for never keeping his ideas and opinions to himself and for being a very outspoken individual.

Although Khalil ur Rehman Qamar frequently presents himself as having a rigid and severe demeanour, his relationships with his wife and daughter are particularly special and distinctive. Rubi Khalil, the wife of Khalil ur Rehman Qamar, was clearly in charge of the household when the family spoke with Mohsin Bhatti. Khalil ur Rehman disclosed that she has the job of financial officer in the household and that he always pays attention to her. Designer Rubi claimed to fully comprehend Khalil ur Rehman Qamar and maintain control over him.

His daughter Noshab Khalil joined the interview and shared how her father experiences emotional writing when creating situations that cause viewers to cry on television. She added that he always discusses his writing with her before sharing it with anyone else.

Earlier, Khalil’s audio tape goes viral on social media. In which the woman said, “My husband told me I have to go with you.” She said, “I am sitting fully prepared and I am sending you my image.” Khalil responded by saying, “If I didn’t understand your compulsions, then who would?” I would have accepted your words, he countered.

He continued, “Why are you talking about nonsense? You would have informed me this by messaging me.”

