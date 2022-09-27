Khloe Kardashian and Michele Morrone are not dating, a rep for the actor has confirmed.

The two were spotted together during and after Dolce & Gabbana’s Milan Fashion Week show.

Fans were quick to react and gush over a potential relationship between them.

Advertisement

Khloe Kardashian and 365 Days star Michele Morrone are not romantically involved, a rep for Morrone told TMZ.

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson divorced in 2018, and in March of this year, Elle claimed that the reality star was ready to date once more.

After the two were seen together during and after Dolce & Gabbana’s SS23 Milan Fashion Week show, rumours of a budding romance between them spread. The mother of two came to support her older sister Kim, whose new collection featured a Dolce & Gabbana design, who unveiled her new line.

Khloe was spotted sitting next to the Italian actor at the performance. Additionally, the couple was seated next to Kim’s three children (North, Saint, and Chicago), as well as Kris Jenner’s mother.

Later, Morrone, 31, shared a picture of him and Kardashian looking cosy backstage on his Instagram Story. His arms are around Khloe’s waist in the picture, and he can be seen speaking into her ear as she looks ahead. Unsurprisingly, the picture and a video of them dancing closely together at an after-party went viral.

Fans, however, were quick to react and gushed over a potential relationship between the two.

Advertisement

One fan on Twitter wrote: “Khloe Kardashian and Michele Morrone (Massimo) is a duo I never knew I needed”

Khloe Kardashian and Michele Morrone (Massimo) is a duo I never knew I needed pic.twitter.com/tDzqvejJmF — Keeping up (@Stillkeepingup) September 24, 2022

Advertisement

Another tweeted, “HELPP WHAT KHLOE IS DATING MICHELE?? I’m sorry but this is what Khloe needed, out with the OLD NBA Player and in with the new Italian actor! We are tired of NBA boyfriends they are walking red flags, hopefully Michele treats her right.” (sic)

However, the rep also told the publication that Michele thought Khloe was very nice, but that’s the extent of their relationship.

Also Read Khloe Kardashian, Michele Morrone ignites romance rumours Michele Morrone and Khloe Kardashian were spotted together at Milan Fashion Week....