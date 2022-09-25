Khloe Kardashian and Michele spotted at Milan Fashion Week

Khloe Kardashian was spotted with actor Michele Morrone at Milan Fashion Week.

The reality star attended the event with mum Kris Jenner and her nieces and nephews.

It was to celebrate sister Kim Kardashian’s runway show with Dolce & Gabbana.

Khloe Kardashian is in the news once again. This time, the Kardashians star has become an internet sensation after being photographed cuddling up to 365 Days actor Michele Morrone during Milan Fashion Week.

This past weekend, Khloe joined her mother Kris Jenner and her nieces and nephews North, nine, Saint, six, and Chicago, four, for the glitzy fashion event to honour Kim Kardashian’s catwalk appearance for Dolce & Gabbana.

After being caught cuddling up to the Italian actor backstage, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians actress attracted a lot of attention.

In the front row of the show, Michele was seated next to Khloe.

The 31-year-old Netflix star posted a picture of the pair on his Instagram Story in which Michele can be seen standing close to Khloe with his hand around her waist. The image has caused an internet frenzy.

While many people were shocked to see the celebrities wearing their most glamorous attire at the event, many others’ship’ the couple together in the hopes that Khloe has found a new love interest since her breakup with Tristan Thompson last year.

One enthusiastic fan remarked, ‘Khloe Kardashian and Michele Morrone (Massimo) is a duo I never knew I needed.’

“Khloe kardashian and michele morrone ???? the guy from 365 days??? lowkey here for this,” one admitted.

