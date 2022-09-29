Khloé Kardashian declined Tristan Thompson’s secret proposal.

Khloé was shocked to learn the truth..

Khloé not only turned down his proposal more than a year ago, but she also never told her family about it.

Khloé Kardashian disclosed that she had turned down Tristan Thompson’s marriage proposal before the paternity scandal surfaced, reports.

While speaking with her sister Kim, Khloé was shocked to learn the truth. The paternity allegation surrounding Tristan Thompson, which first surfaced in December 2021, was being discussed by the two sisters. Khloé not only turned down the NBA player’s proposal more than a year ago, but she also never told her family about it.

After the controversy was revealed, Kim voiced concern for her sister’s welfare in a confessional interview. I’m really concerned for her since I believe she holds so much inside.

Kim replied to Khloé, 38, “the fact that he proposed and you never told us.” The night after I believed it had occurred, I questioned him, “And I asked him months later… and he was like, “Oh, I did it months ago, she didn’t tell you guys?”

Just three months after Tristan, 31, got engaged, Khloé recalled her response to the proposal, which took place with another woman named Maralee Nichols. She continued by saying that she turned down the offer because she wanted to be proud of the man she was about to propose to.

I wanted to be proud to say I was engaged to anyone, so I thought, “I need to make sure this is a totally different relationship,” she recounted. And that’s why I said, “I’m not comfortable accepting this right now because I’m not excited to tell my family,” even if the truth may have been painful for him to hear. I told him that I would never accept something or offer someone false hope.

Kim continued to describe the situation in a subsequent confessional. “I’ll never forget Tristan contacting me and telling me that he was going to propose to her on Valentine’s Day, which was the previous Valentine’s Day since they had problems. The following day, I called him and said, “Hey, I never heard anything from Khloé.” Did you propose, I asked, and he said, “Oh, yeah, I did in December.” Oh my God, she left us in the dark,” she said.

The family spends the entire episode trying to find out how to comfort Khloé, who is still in shock over the fact that Thompson not only cheated on her once more but also got Maralee Nichols pregnant while pressuring Khloé to use a surrogate. In the prior episode, Kendall and Kris Jenner also theorized that Thompson was attempting to seduce Khloé into getting married.

In June of this year, Khloé and Thomspon welcomed a son via surrogacy. Khloé permitted the athlete to visit their newborn in the hospital even though the couple is no longer together.

At the show’s premiere, she remarked, “Now that my baby is here, I get to go on and I get to enjoy. It’s almost as if I get to finish that chapter, put this traumatic experience behind me, and go on.

