Khloe Kardashian, expecting a second child with Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian talked about having another baby with Tristan Thompson.

In latest teaser of the second season of The Kardashians.

Reality TV star addressed her shock when she learned that she is expecting another baby via surrogate.

Khloe Kardashian appeared to become tearful as she discussed having another child with Tristan Thompson, in the most recent trailer for the second season of The Kardashians.

The reality TV actress talked about her surprise at learning that she is carrying another child through surrogacy after learning about an NBA player’s extramarital affair.

“There is something I am ready to talk about… Tristan and I are having another baby,” the founder of Good American revealed in the teaser.

“It’s supposed to be a really exciting time, and it’s just a different experience,” she continued.

It’s “hard to watch her in pain,” Khloe’s mother Kris Jenner admitted in her own confessional, looking disturbed as she spoke.

“This has been a difficult time in my life but it’s the start of something positive and happy and beautiful,” Khloe said at the conclusion of the video.

Before learning that the basketball player had fathered a kid with Maralee Nichols while they were still dating, Khloe had already begun planning her second pregnancy with him.

