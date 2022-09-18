Khloe Kardashian introduces her newborn boy for the first time

Khloe Kardashian has shared the first snippets of her baby son on social media.

Fans speculate as to the baby’s name, which Khloe has yet to confirm.

Khloe Kardashian has as of late shared the first picture of her child in her most recent video via web-based entertainment.

Advertisement

The Staying aware of The Kardashians star, 38, took to Instagram on Friday to share a clasp of her unloading presents she had gotten from her mum Kris Jenner, however fans were more keen on her child kid behind the scenes.

In the clasp, Khloe went through a choice of gifts including martini glasses. Khloe could heard express: “Take a gander at these martini glasses for the sovereign of martinis.”

She then opened a container from 66-year-old Kris’ new reach, when her child began shouting out of shot.

The video was shared on a Kardashian fan page, with the subtitle: “Any conjectures on the name? Do you suppose she picked another T name? I have no clue except for can hardly hold on to see photographs one day!”

Fans hurried to the remarks to guess on the child’s name, which still can’t seem to be affirmed by Khloe, with one individual composition: “Truly I trust it’s a K name.”

One more said: “She named him Tristan Jr without a doubt.”

Advertisement

Khloe shares four-year-old girl Valid and her infant with her ex-accomplice Tristan Thompson.

Also Read Tristan Thompson reacts to Khloe Kardashian’s Instagram pictures Tristan Thompson reacted to his ex-girlfriend Khloe Kardashian's Instagram pictures. Following their...