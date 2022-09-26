Advertisement
Khloe Kardashian, Michele Morrone ignites romance rumours

Khloe Kardashian, Michele Morrone ignites romance rumours

Articles
Khloe Kardashian, Michele Morrone ignites romance rumours

Khloe Kardashian, Michele Morrone ignites romance rumours

  • Michele Morrone and Khloe Kardashian were spotted together at Milan Fashion Week.
  • The two posed for a cuddly photo backstage, sparking romance rumours.
  • Kardashian just gave birth to her second child through surrogacy with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.
Fans of Michele Morrone and Khloe Kardashian are hoping that they end up together despite the fact that they haven’t yet become the newest pair in town. The two just met in Milan.

As a result of the two being seen together on September 24 at Milan Fashion Week and even posing for a cuddly photo, the Kardashians star has generated romance rumours with the Italian actor.

Khloe and Michele sat next to one another at the event, next to Kim’s children North West (age 9), Saint West (age 6), Chicago West (age 4), and mom Kris Jenner. A shot that was later posted by the 365 Days star on his Instagram quickly went popular and gave rise to romance rumours. He appeared to be whispering in her ear while holding her close in the warm backstage photo that Morrone shared.

It appears that The Kardashians star Khloe is single given recent reports that she split from her private equity investor boyfriend last month. In the interim, Kardashian just gave birth to her second child through surrogacy with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. True Thompson, the daughter she shares with the NBA player, was born to Khloe already.

Khloe presented her baby kid on the just-released second season of The Kardashians, but she hasn’t yet said what his name is. Despite the fact that Khloe and Michele don’t yet follow one other on Instagram, observant followers will undoubtedly be monitoring the couple’s future social media activity. Morrone uploaded a shirtless selfie of himself on September 25 after his exercise session after his viral photo with Khloe from Milan

