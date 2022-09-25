Khloe thanks fans for being kind after the Kardashians premiere

Khloe Kardashian received love and support following The Kardashians season 2 premiere.

The reality TV star tearfully described her pregnancy with baby No. 2 amid the Tristan Thompson paternity scandal.

She admitted on Twitter that she had been scared to use the internet after the show aired.

Advertisement

Khloe Kardashian revealed she is “overwhelmed” with emotions after receiving “love” and “support” following The Kardashians season 2 premiere.

In the first episode of the reality TV show, the reality TV star tearfully described her pregnancy with baby No. 2 amid the Tristan Thompson paternity scandal, melting the hearts of the viewers.

The co-founder of Good American admitted on Twitter that she had been “scared” to use the internet after the show aired but that she is now “glad” that she did.

“I love you! I’m so consumed with overwhelming emotions from reading your tweets and commentary about the premiere episode,” Khloe tweeted.

“I have to be honest I was scared to go online but friends and family kept telling me how loving and kind everybody was. I decided to take a look for myself..

Advertisement

I love you! I’m so consumed with overwhelming emotions from reading your tweets and commentary about the premiere episode. I have to be honest I was scared to go online but friends and family kept telling me how loving and kind everybody was. I decided to take a look for myself.. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) September 24, 2022

“As hesitant as I was to look, I’m so grateful that I did! I’ve never seen so much love, kindness and empathy in a really long time on social media,” it added.

Khloe went on to thank her fans and followers for “being kind, supportive and loving” and for “watching one of the hardest episodes I’ve ever shot.”

Advertisement

Also Read