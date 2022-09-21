Kiara Advani goes on a trip down memory lane

Kiara Advani is one of the best-known and most skilled actresses in Bollywood.

Kiara Advani is one of the best-known and most skilled actresses in Bollywood. In 2014, she did her first movie, which was called “Fugly.” But she didn’t become well-known until she did a great job in the 2016 biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Since then, Kiara hasn’t been able to turn back.

The actress had a great year in 2022. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was a big hit, and JugJugg Jeeyo did well at the box office and with critics. She also showed up on Karan Johar’s gossip reality show Koffee With Karan, where she talked about her relationship with Sidharth Malhotra.

Kiara used Instagram to share a memory from the past. She posted a picture of herself with her parents and three siblings from a long time ago. Even though they all looked very young, they all seemed happy. Kiara’s brothers and sisters all wore yellow t-shirts, but she chose to wear a white one.

Her parents chose to wear clothes in shades of blue and green. Kiara didn’t write a caption for the photo she shared, but she did use emoticons to show love and respect. Kiara has always loved and respected her family, and this isn’t the first time she has shown it. She has never been shy about talking about how well her parents raised her and how supportive they were of the roles that each of them got.

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan will work together again on SatyaPrem Ki Katha. Sameer Vidhwans is in charge of the movie, and Sajid Nadiadwala is in charge of making it. Kartik told Kiara on her birthday that the name of their next movie, Satyanarayan Ki Katha, has been changed to SatyaPrem Ki Katha. He also posted a picture of the movie’s first look and wrote, “Have a great birthday, Katha! Tumhaara SatyaPrem. #SatyapremKiKatha.”

