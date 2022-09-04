Advertisement
One of the most well-known actors in Bollywood’s glitzy metropolis is Kiara Advani. In her career, she has been in a number of popular movies, such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Lust Stories, Good Newz, and most recently, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and JugJugg Jeeyo. Fans couldn’t help but notice her and Kartik Aaryan’s chemistry in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and they quickly gained popularity online. In the next Sameer Vidwans love drama SatyaPrem Ki Katha, the pair will work together once more. She recently discussed working with Kartik Aryan.

Recently, the filmmakers of SatyaPrem Ki Katha shared a photo of Kartik and Kiara taken directly from the mahurat scene.

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani can be seen clutching one other tight in the photo that the production company posted on their Twitter account, seeming lost in each other’s arms. Kartik is wearing a colourful shirt, while Kiara looks lovely in a white kurta. They do indeed form a pretty pair. The creators of this image shared it with the caption, “The love tale begins! Straight from #SatyaPremKiKatha #SajidNadiadwala’s Mahurat shot. On June 29, 2023, SatyaPrem Ki Katha will be shown in theatres.

