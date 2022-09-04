Kiara Advani talks about the success of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’

Actress Kiara Advani is now enjoying popularity with her movies “JugJugg Jeeyo” and “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.”

Actress Kiara Advani is now enjoying popularity with her movies “JugJugg Jeeyo” and “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.” Her collaboration with Kartik Aaryan on “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2” benefited the industry because many past films had poor box office performance. Recently, Kiara discussed the success of her movie in an interview with a reputable publication.

She claimed that the entire team found it to be quite stressful. They worked on the project for three years, including the epidemic, Kiara further disclosed.

Speaking to the magazine, Kiara expressed how amazing it was to be a part of a family comedy with a scary component and be a part of a well-known brand. She continued by saying that the movie has re-engaged viewers and given the industry cause for optimism.

For another project called “Satya Prem Ki Katha,” Kartik and Kiara have come back together. On Saturday, filming on the movie began. Sajid Nadiadwala and Sameer Vidhwans are supporting the film’s production. It will premiere on June 29, 2023, in theatres. As they began filming together, the pair posted a photo from the sets. They wrote, “Sattu Aur Katha 🫶🏻 Love Story Begins Today !! #SatyaPremKiKatha ❤️🎬.”