Edition: English
Edition: English

Kiara Advani's wedding lehenga's color disclosed by Varun Dhawan.

Articles
  • Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s romance rumours are spreading by the day.
  • On several times, the attractive pair has been observed hanging out together.
  • To add to the speculation, prominent filmmaker Karan Johar recently stated that he and Shahid Kapoor will sing on the song ‘Dola re Dola’ at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s reported wedding,
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s romance rumors are spreading by the day. On several times, the attractive pair has been observed hanging out together. To add to the speculation, prominent filmmaker Karan Johar recently stated that he and Shahid Kapoor will sing on the song ‘Dola re Dola’ at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s reported wedding, assuming it ever takes place. Clearly, no matter how much Sidharth and Kiara deny their relationship in public, the love and passion they have for one other is palpable.

Given this developing situation, did you know that Kiara Advani has already started wondering what the color of her wedding lehenga will be? And guess who knows it? It is not Sidharth Malhotra. It is her Jug Jugg Jeeyo co-star Varun Dhawan.

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani were recently photographed promoting their next flick Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor both had important parts in the film.

Within a fraction of a second, they both answered, ‘Pink.’ Varun drew ‘Pink and sparkling’ on his whiteboard while Kiara wrote Pink. Varun approached Kiara and said, ‘I know you adore pink.’ You did two Pink tunes.’

Kiara Advani’s upcoming acting project with Vicky Kaushal is the romantic comedy Govinda Naam Mera. She is also anticipated to appear in an unnamed Telugu film opposite Ram Charan and helmed by S. Shankar. In SatyaPrem Ki Katha, Advani will collaborate once again with Kartik Aaryan. The beauty queen undoubtedly has a tonne of movies to look forward to.

Contrarily, Sidharth’s next film appearance will be in Thank God, starring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. Following that, he will appear in the Dharma Productions film Yodha. Malhotra will also appear in the Rohit Shetty-produced online series Indian Police Force. This young man must also have a tonne of projects to complete.

