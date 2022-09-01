Kim Kardashian accuses of photo shop her poolside neck muscle

Kim Kardashian’s most recent Instagram photos have been getting a lot of attention.

One picture is going viral because people think it looks like Kim photoshopped it.

Kim shut down comments that said she took out her belly button.

Advertisement

Kim Kardashian shares her most recent Instagram photos have been getting a lot of attention. After her breakup with Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian has been showing fans pictures of her girls’ trips and poolside fun. One picture of the SKIMS founder is now going viral because people think it looks like Kim photoshopped it.

A TikToker said that Kardashian edited the muscles between her neck and shoulders in an Instagram photo she posted on August 16. The photo is now getting a lot of attention. A TikTok user named @caroline in thecity used a reverse-photoshop technique on one of Kim’s photos to show a difference between the posted photo and one that didn’t have any photoshop done to it.

Kim hasn’t said anything about the latest claim that she used Photoshop, but she did shut down comments that said she took out her belly button in one of the photos. In response to the same thing on the platform, Kim had written, “Come on guys… Seriously! This is so dumb! Claiming I photoshopped out my belly button????”

Look at the picture below:

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian) Advertisement

Kim was also once accused of changing the shape of the jawline of Pete Davidson, who was her boyfriend at the time. Even though she posted a video of Pete kissing her on the lips, which made fans angry, Kardashian decided to answer them in a fiery way. In addition to that, she wrote, “How do you edit a live photo in Photoshop? Asking for a friend.” Kim isn’t the only member of her family who has been accused of photoshopping. Her sister Khloe Kardashian has also been called out by fans more than once.

Also Read Kim Kardashian criticised for yet another bizarre Photoshop blunder Kim Kardashian has been called out for yet another Photoshop fail The...