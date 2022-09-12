Kim Kardashian attended Beyonce’s 41st birthday party

The 41-year-old, Kim Kardashian was present at Beyonce’s 41st birthday party.

Joined A-listers like Jay-Z, Drake, Lizzo, Jaden Smith, Bella Hadid.

Others were Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Offset and Vanessa Bryant.

Kim Kardashian looked stunning as she was spotted close by her sister Khloé Kardashian at Beyonce’s alluring 41st birthday celebration.

The 41-year-old was available at Beyonce’s birthday which seems to have been one of the most elegant occasions of the year.

Endless Superstars have been shot in participation. From Lilly Rose Depp to Adele, stars were shot going to the occasion in Bel Air in Los Angeles.

While many stars were snapped showing up and leaving the party, Beyonce stayed under the radar and avoided the cameras.

The party started off only multi week after Beyoncé looked as perfect as could be expected while showing up in Tiffany and Co’s new mission.

Also, the performer has been standing out as truly newsworthy as her previous spouse Beam J took steps to sue Kardashian’s mom Kris Jenner for lying and not ‘coordinating’ the break of the couple’s shameful tape.

