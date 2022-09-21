Kim Kardashian buys a new property

Kim’s new house has four bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms.

The 42-year-old paid $70 million for Cindy Crawford’s property.

Her new home is only 14 miles from the residence of her ex-husband Kanye West. Their divorce proceedings were finalised last week.

Advertisement

Kim Kardashian is expanding her empire by acquiring more real estate.

According to reports, the 42-year-old paid $70 million for supermodel Cindy Crawford’s property.

Kim’s new house, according to sources, has four bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms. The two’s agreement was finalised last week.

The largest documented purchase in California this year is made by Kim.

With her new home only 14 miles from the residence of her ex-husband Kanye West, the creator of SKIMS is now closer to him.

Kanye and Kim’s divorce proceedings began in February 2021. Their four children—North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2—are shared by the couple.

Advertisement

Also Read