Kim Kardashian deals this issue while dating men after break-up

Articles
  • Kim Kardashian finds it difficult to date other men.
  • Because they “already have preconceived opinions” about her, after splitting from Pete Davidson.
  • The reality TV star and Davidson recently broke up after dating for nine months.
Kim Kardashian reportedly finds it difficult to date other men because they “already have preconceived opinions” about her, after splitting from Pete Davidson.

According to a source who spoke to Hollywood Life, the relationship between the reality TV star and the former cast member of Saturday Night Live has shown her that she is “capable of being in love again.”

The Kardashians star’s issue, according to the source, is that every guy she is attracted in believes they know her.

The source told the magazine, “The only issue that she faces in dating is that there isn’t a man alive on this planet who doesn’t know who she is.”

The insider added, “Because of this, when she is interested in a guy, they already have preconceived notions of who she is and that isn’t accurate most of the time.”

Due to their demanding work schedules, the founder of Skims and Davidson recently split up after dating for nine months.

