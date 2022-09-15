Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kim Kardashian discusses her love life in the most recent interview

Kim Kardashian discusses her love life in the most recent interview

Articles
Advertisement
Kim Kardashian discusses her love life in the most recent interview

Kim Kardashian discusses her love life in the most recent interview

Advertisement
  • Kim Kardashian opened out about her love life.
  • On The Late Late Late Show with James Corden.
  • She said she would date a person in a “professional field” rather than a celebrity.
Advertisement

Kim Kardashian opened out about her love life and said she would date a person in a “professional field” as opposed to a well-known celebrity.

After her bombshell breakup with Pete Davidson, the reality TV star revealed she is “happily single” during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

The Kardashians star continued by saying that, although not looking for a new lover, her romantic options are “clearly not working” and that she would want to date a doctor or a lawyer.

Kim said: “I feel like I have to do something like go to different places. Clearly it’s not working what I’m doing.” “So I don’t know, maybe like [go to] a hospital, and meet a doctor. A law firm.”

“I haven’t really thought about it. Because I just am not looking, ” Kim replied in response to the host’s question on how she handles the dating scene as a celebrity.

the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum further added: “I just want to chill for a bit. I think I need some time to myself and to focus, finish school, all that.”

Advertisement

Kim, who has previously utilised dating apps, has decided not to do so this time. Instead, she says, “I think my next route will, I feel like I have to do something like go to different places.”

“Clearly it’s not working what I’m doing. So I don’t know, maybe like [go to] a hospital, and meet a doctor. A law firm.

“I think it’s going to be scientist, neuroscientist, bio chemist, doctor, attorney, that is maybe what I envision in the future,” she continued.

Also Read

Pete Davidson hopes Kim Kardashian to know that he will be there
Pete Davidson hopes Kim Kardashian to know that he will be there

Pete Davidson hopes that his ex Kim Kardashian knows he's "still there...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story