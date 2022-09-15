Kim Kardashian discusses her love life in the most recent interview

Kim Kardashian opened out about her love life.

On The Late Late Late Show with James Corden.

She said she would date a person in a “professional field” rather than a celebrity.

After her bombshell breakup with Pete Davidson, the reality TV star revealed she is “happily single” during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

The Kardashians star continued by saying that, although not looking for a new lover, her romantic options are “clearly not working” and that she would want to date a doctor or a lawyer.

Kim said: "I feel like I have to do something like go to different places. Clearly it's not working what I'm doing." "So I don't know, maybe like [go to] a hospital, and meet a doctor. A law firm."

“I haven’t really thought about it. Because I just am not looking, ” Kim replied in response to the host’s question on how she handles the dating scene as a celebrity.

the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum further added: “I just want to chill for a bit. I think I need some time to myself and to focus, finish school, all that.”

Kim, who has previously utilised dating apps, has decided not to do so this time. Instead, she says, “I think my next route will, I feel like I have to do something like go to different places.”

“Clearly it’s not working what I’m doing. So I don’t know, maybe like [go to] a hospital, and meet a doctor. A law firm.

“I think it’s going to be scientist, neuroscientist, bio chemist, doctor, attorney, that is maybe what I envision in the future,” she continued.

